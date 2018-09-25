Turnbull – no, not that one – enters 1MDB fray

An interesting name has turned up in the rolling 1MDB saga in Malaysia – as a whistleblower of sorts at Goldman Sachs, the international bank most closely connected to the scandal.

According to a forthcoming book, ‘Billion Dollar Whale, The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood and the World,’ about 1MDB, one person who raised concerns internally at Goldman Sachs about the absurd fees the bank was earning from the deal was then disciplined by Goldman’s own compliance department. His name was Alex Turnbull.

Yes, that Turnbull. Alex is the son of Malcom Turnbull, who was until August the Australian prime minister and is a Goldman Sachs alumnus himself.

Complex

Alex left Goldman in 2014 and the story has got around that he was ousted for being a whistleblower. But, like everything else involving 1MDB, it’s not that simple.