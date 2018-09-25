The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Turnbull – no, not that one – enters 1MDB fray

September 25, 2018
Share

Fact or fiction – a forthcoming book on 1MDB raises new whistleblowing story.

silhouette-secret-780



An interesting name has turned up in the rolling 1MDB saga in Malaysia – as a whistleblower of sorts at Goldman Sachs, the international bank most closely connected to the scandal.

According to a forthcoming book, ‘Billion Dollar Whale, The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood and the World,’ about 1MDB, one person who raised concerns internally at Goldman Sachs about the absurd fees the bank was earning from the deal was then disciplined by Goldman’s own compliance department. His name was Alex Turnbull.

Yes, that Turnbull. Alex is the son of Malcom Turnbull, who was until August the Australian prime minister and is a Goldman Sachs alumnus himself.

Complex

Alex left Goldman in 2014 and the story has got around that he was ousted for being a whistleblower. But, like everything else involving 1MDB, it’s not that simple.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree