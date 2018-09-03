Societe Generale Private Banking (SGPB): Critical Mass in its Core Locations

Contributing author

Jean-Francois Mazaud

Head of Societe Generale Private Banking



In the six years since Jean-François Mazaud’s appointment as its chief executive, Societe Generale Private Banking (SGPB) has undergone a fundamental transformation. As recently as 2012, Mazaud explains, SGPB remained a relatively small player in its home market, France, and maintained an extensive and costly international network with a presence throughout Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, as well as in several locations in Europe.

“In 2012, we reached the conclusion that the world of private banking was changing,” Mazaud explains. “We decided that although we had built excellent client relationships throughout the world, in order to extend our client base we needed to leverage synergies by achieving critical mass in the regions where the parent bank was most active.”