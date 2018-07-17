The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Gender equality: Divertingly dismal diversity

July 17, 2018
The pitches for the Euromoney Awards for Excellence always provide a revealing window into the inner workings of banks and part of the fun of it all is to separate the grand statements from the reality.

To this end, we might point out that any bank applying for our corporate responsibility regional awards – an award based in part upon commitment to gender diversity – might want to involve some women in their pitch meetings. One bank in Asia included this award among its pitches, then arranged four hours of meetings featuring 15 consecutive men.

There was a woman, a communication person who arranged all the meetings. But there apparently wasn’t room for her to get a chair at the table.

The same bank has an aspirational diversity target of 30% women in senior roles by the end of 2020. In our pitch meetings that target looked very aspirational indeed.

