Gender equality: Divertingly dismal diversity

To this end, we might point out that any bank applying for our corporate responsibility regional awards – an award based in part upon commitment to gender diversity – might want to involve some women in their pitch meetings. One bank in Asia included this award among its pitches, then arranged four hours of meetings featuring 15 consecutive men.

There was a woman, a communication person who arranged all the meetings. But there apparently wasn’t room for her to get a chair at the table.

The same bank has an aspirational diversity target of 30% women in senior roles by the end of 2020. In our pitch meetings that target looked very aspirational indeed.