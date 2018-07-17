Sustainability is just good bees-ness

However, this is exactly what happens at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s headquarters on the corner of Bryant Park in busy midtown Manhattan. It was the first LEED Platinum-certified building in the US designed by the Durst Organization and part of its environmentally-sound structure involved having a green roof of grasses and plants to absorb rain water and reduce run-off. The problem was, however, that the plants just weren’t thriving. So what to do?

Introduce colonies of bees to pollinate the plants, of course. Now there are several hives and 10,000 bees on one roof of the building, which make the 40-block roundtrip to Central Park for their flower fix.