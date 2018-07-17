The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Sustainability is just good bees-ness

July 17, 2018
Share

One perk of interviewing banks about sustainable finance has to be the building tours taking in recycled carpets and in-building power plants, but it is not often that you get treated to a rooftop tour of bee hives.

160x186beeness

However, this is exactly what happens at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s headquarters on the corner of Bryant Park in busy midtown Manhattan.  It was the first LEED Platinum-certified building in the US designed by the Durst Organization and part of its environmentally-sound structure involved having a green roof of grasses and plants to absorb rain water and reduce run-off. The problem was, however, that the plants just weren’t thriving. So what to do? 

Introduce colonies of bees to pollinate the plants, of course. Now there are several hives and 10,000 bees on one roof of the building, which make the 40-block roundtrip to Central Park for their flower fix. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree