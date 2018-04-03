The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Not the last thing: Where have all the bank leaders gone?

By Helen Avery
April 03, 2018
The cat is out of the bag: the public is aware that if you want to stop something, you have to stop the financing. Right now in the US, that something is guns.


As of March 24, the US counted 1.4 school shootings a week so far this year, including the February Parkland massacre where 17 students and teachers were killed. 

For a while president Donald Trump looked like he might show his disregard for the norm by altering gun laws in its wake, but he soon forgot all about it. On March 25, 1.2 million people across the US marched to remind him. 

Beyond marching, frustrated individuals are also turning on the banks that finance gun manufacturers. That spells bad news once again for Wells Fargo, the lead arranger of financing for gun companies, according to Bloomberg, since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook, where 20 children and 6 adults died.


