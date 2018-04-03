Not the last thing: Where have all the bank leaders gone?

As of March 24, the US counted 1.4 school shootings a week so far this year, including the February Parkland massacre where 17 students and teachers were killed.

For a while president Donald Trump looked like he might show his disregard for the norm by altering gun laws in its wake, but he soon forgot all about it. On March 25, 1.2 million people across the US marched to remind him.

Beyond marching, frustrated individuals are also turning on the banks that finance gun manufacturers. That spells bad news once again for Wells Fargo, the lead arranger of financing for gun companies, according to Bloomberg, since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook, where 20 children and 6 adults died.