The Impact of Real-Time and APIs on Treasury
Technology has enabled the movement of funds in secure environments. The speed of transactions has also dramatically increased, reducing down to just a few seconds in some countries and currencies as APIs and real-time systems arrive. But are instant payments always necessary? Is improving the speed and automation of your treasury systems a key part of your strategy? Please complete our short survey to share your views.
View our mobile friendly survey here
Terms and Conditions
Your personal data and the information you provide throughout this survey will be confidential, collected, transferred and/or stored in compliance with Euromoney’s privacy, data protection and security policies. For more information, please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies.