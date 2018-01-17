The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

EM fund management: So long, Mark Mobius

January 17, 2018
Share

Mark Mobius, the white-suited, shaven-headed, Bond villain-named investor who is surely the most famous emerging-markets funds manager alive, is retiring after 30 years of travelling the world on behalf of Franklin Templeton Investments.

An interview with Mobius – and our correspondents have done many over the years – tended to follow a familiar pattern. First: “Hi. I’m in Ankara/São Paulo/Johannesburg/Almaty” (the list of alternatives was truly endless). Second, an optimistic appraisal of his favoured emerging markets of the moment. Third, a roar of jet engines, punctuated by a shout of “Hold on, we’re taking off. I’ll call you later.”

Mark Mobius

The Gulfstream IV from which these calls would most commonly be made and received was a key part of the Mobius brand: a man who travelled so much on behalf of his funds that it was cost-efficient to do so on a dedicated private jet.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree