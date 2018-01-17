EM fund management: So long, Mark Mobius

An interview with Mobius – and our correspondents have done many over the years – tended to follow a familiar pattern. First: “Hi. I’m in Ankara/São Paulo/Johannesburg/Almaty” (the list of alternatives was truly endless). Second, an optimistic appraisal of his favoured emerging markets of the moment. Third, a roar of jet engines, punctuated by a shout of “Hold on, we’re taking off. I’ll call you later.”

The Gulfstream IV from which these calls would most commonly be made and received was a key part of the Mobius brand: a man who travelled so much on behalf of his funds that it was cost-efficient to do so on a dedicated private jet.