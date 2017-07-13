Home truths from emerging markets
It has been a challenging few years in emerging market banking, so it is hard to blame lenders for wanting to put a positive spin on difficult situations.
At the same time, after repeated deep dives into the annual reports of EM banks, we noticed a widespread fondness for certain phrases that could perhaps most charitably be described as euphemistic. As a public service to our readers, we thought it might be handy to provide translations for a few of these…
“We are building the branch of the future”
“Free wifi has now been rolled out across our entire network”
“We’re taking a holistic approach to our customers”
“The operating environment is challenging, but with the right approach you can make money”
“We have instituted state-of-the-art risk management procedures”
“We’ve done the work and taken the hit, we’re confident we are now fully provisioned”
“In local currency terms, it was a very profitable year”