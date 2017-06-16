Asia: 1MDB scandal turns dumb and dumber



Producer Riza Aziz (L-R) with cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie

and Jonah Hill, plus producer Joey McFarland, of The Wolf of Wall Street



Long-term scandal watchers will recall that the Department of Justice (DoJ) claim last year sought, among other things, profits from the movie The Wolf of Wall Street, which was produced by Red Granite, a production company co-founded by Riza Aziz, the step-son of Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

In late June, US prosecutors broadened the range of assets they want to seize.

In addition to a huge yacht called Equanimity, Marlon Brando’s Oscar from On the Waterfront – which had since been given to Leonardo DiCaprio – and some diamonds that had been given to the model Miranda Kerr, the prosecutors now want the rights to Dumb and Dumber To, the Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels movie also produced by Red Granite.