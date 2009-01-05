The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

Trichet: ‘Banks will not forget that their job is to lend’

By Mark Johnson
January 05, 2009
The European Central Bank’s president knows that confidence must be restored before markets begin to function normally again. But he believes that the concerted action of central banks and governments means financial institutions should now be preparing to restore normal lending and borrowing relationships.

"We call upon the top management of the commercial banks to take these decisions into account and recognize that they are operating in an environment in which a lot of the fundamental risks to liquidity and solvency have been addressed"

At what specific moment did you realize that we were in a financial crisis of unprecedented magnitude?
On August 9 2007 we were the first central bank to identify that we were starting to see a hugely turbulent period as a consequence of abnormal behaviour in financial markets.

