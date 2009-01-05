Trichet: ‘Banks will not forget that their job is to lend’
The European Central Bank’s president knows that confidence must be restored before markets begin to function normally again. But he believes that the concerted action of central banks and governments means financial institutions should now be preparing to restore normal lending and borrowing relationships.
"We call upon the top management of the commercial banks to take these decisions into account and recognize that they are operating in an environment in which a lot of the fundamental risks to liquidity and solvency have been addressed"