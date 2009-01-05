Trichet’s balancing act

‘Banks will not forget that their job is to lend’

We have a simple position, namely that it is important to respect the rules of the Stability and Growth Pact. The rules were precisely changed a few years ago to take into account exceptional circumstances. So let’s stick to the rules. Within these rules there are some governments that have room for manoeuvre, others that have less, some that have none. But one needs to look at the situation not just through the grid provided by the rules, but also through the grid of economic and financial reason.