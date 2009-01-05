The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

‘Let’s stick to the rules’

By Mark Johnson
January 05, 2009
Trichet is determined that extreme economic conditions should not lead to the abandonment of fiscal stability.

Trichet’s balancing act

‘Banks will not forget that their job is to lend’


Governments are finding themselves under increasing pressure on finances. Financial stability criteria are being breached. Often temporary breaches become permanent. Does this concern you?

We have a simple position, namely that it is important to respect the rules of the Stability and Growth Pact. The rules were precisely changed a few years ago to take into account exceptional circumstances. So let’s stick to the rules. Within these rules there are some governments that have room for manoeuvre, others that have less, some that have none. But one needs to look at the situation not just through the grid provided by the rules, but also through the grid of economic and financial reason.


