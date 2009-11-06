Off the record
"People are buying hope. This still has to be turned into reality"
A banker warns that the rally might be unsustainable
"Four years ago I was called into a serious meeting where we were asked to come up with ideas of how we could improve our standing. I put forward: ‘Well, three years ago it was Thomson that ranked us first on the league tables, two years ago we were top of Bloomberg’s league tables, last year Dealogic put us first, so I guess this year we just need to find a new league table provider"
An investment banker suggests that while bickering about discrepancies in league table rankings among providers may have heated up, it’s been an issue for years
"I have friends who work over at Citi who just cannot believe how they are winning so many deals. Seriously, they just never would have dreamed they would be winning clients given what they have gone through"
A competitor comments on how balance sheet accessibility is leading treasurers to unlikely investment banks
"The brokers have failed to realize that the banks are eating their lunch. Their typical solution is to say, ‘Let’s organize a piss-up’ "
A senior market figure gives his unique view on the battle for market share among FX trading platforms
(see Have Reuters and EBS lost control of FX?)
"Just because our clients want heroin doesn’t mean we should give it to them"
A CLO specialist is wary of re-engaging in total-return swaps on leveraged loans