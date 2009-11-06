The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Quotes of the month

November 06, 2009
"I thought I was a conservative. I think I could have been more conservative"
 Mohammed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties, admits that he was one of many that overestimated the growth potential of the Dubai real estate sector

(see Reality bites Dubai)

"The credit card business is going through a substantial adjustment. We have an early sight of losses for next year and we could lose a lot of money"
 Jamie Dimon, chairman of JPMorgan, warns against complacency as investors pour back into bank stocks

(see Investors may regret rushing back into banks)

"We spend much more time than ever kissing frogs! Before the crisis 19 out of 20 projects would be bankable. Today it is no more than five out of 20"
 Cem Mengi, of Turkey’s Akbank, shows how new lending criteria are affecting companies’ funding options

(see Turkish corporates move from tactics to strategy)

"Buy a covered bond and you know you have the weight of the ECB and European governments and regulators behind you.

