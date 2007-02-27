The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

MEA: Sovereign net borrowing will fall further in 2007

By Guy Norton
February 27, 2007
Share

Rated sovereigns in the Middle East and Africa are expected to show net borrowing decreases in 2007 because of large debt repayments, according to Standard & Poor’s.

Driving this trend are the positive balance sheets that several countries in the region are expected to show this year.

"This is a trend we have seen throughout EEMEA, sovereigns are borrowing less, while corporates are borrowing more. I think 2007 will see this trend continue," says Maryam Khosrowshahi, managing director in debt capital markets and global fixed income at Citi.

Reasons

Standard and Poor’s report, Middle East and Africa sovereign issuance outlook: refinancing to dominate borrowing in 2006, included data for the 24 rated countries in the region. The report showed that in 2006 net borrowing for these countries reached $15 billion, but only $6 billion is expected in 2007, as borrowing needs decreased for sovereigns and refinancing became the main reason to go to the markets.

"Although declining, continued high oil prices have had a positive fiscal effect on many countries in the region, especially in the Gulf states, which are all expected to sustain fiscal surpluses in 2007," says Farouk Soussa, credit analyst at Standard & Poor’s.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree