Sovereign wealth funds: The new rulers of finance

Getting the basics right

Financial institutions weigh up the opportunities

Fight on for Aussie’s future prizes

Temasek: A fund apart?

SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS are reshaping the financial markets. Although the estimated $2 trillion of assets that they manage is small beer compared with the $53 trillion that mature-market institutional investors oversee, the speed at which the state-owned funds are accumulating assets is astonishing. Powered by high commodity prices and surging foreign exchange reserves, they will grow by $1.2 trillion a year to reach $7.9 trillion by 2011, reckons Merrill Lynch.

Analysts might dispute the precision of these figures but few dispute that sovereign wealth funds are becoming a force in the financial markets.