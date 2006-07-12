The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Mongolia Best Bank: Khan Bank

July 13, 2006
Khan Bank dominates Mongolia’s admittedly tiny banking system, with roughly 25% of all consumer deposits. The bank operates from more than 400 branches and employs almost 2,500 staff. It is the country’s largest taxpayer.

Adilbish.J

Khan Bank focuses on retail and agricultural banking with its products in small retail deposits and micro loans, one of the reasons for its relatively high cost-income ratio of 63%, compared with more developed market standards. The bank is, however, profitable and growing quickly. In fiscal 2005, Khan Bank reported an increase of 51% in net profit, to $3.8

