Mongolia Best Bank: Khan Bank

Best Bank in Mongolia: Khan Bank | Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020

Khan Bank dominates Mongolia’s admittedly tiny banking system, with roughly 25% of all consumer deposits. The bank operates from more than 400 branches and employs almost 2,500 staff. It is the country’s largest taxpayer.

Adilbish.J Adilbish.J

Khan Bank focuses on retail and agricultural banking with its products in small retail deposits and micro loans, one of the reasons for its relatively high cost-income ratio of 63%, compared with more developed market standards. The bank is, however, profitable and growing quickly. In fiscal 2005, Khan Bank reported an increase of 51% in net profit, to $3.8