The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.

Business travel poll 2005: Travel management faces new tests

By Ray Hopkins
July 01, 2005
Share

Greater competition and increasingly complex customer needs are forcing service providers to reassess their strategies.

Business Travel Poll
Overall results Best Hotels Europe
Best Hotels Asia Pacific Best Hotels North and Latin America
Best Hotels Indian Sub-Continent and Middle East/Africa

THE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT industry continues to be faced with growing challenges that are driving providers to enhance their offerings and expand their role in the marketplace. In 2005, an emphasis on speed and cost, and a misperception that basic online offerings can fill complex booking needs, are factors to be weighed up by companies looking to control travel spend. Travel management companies must therefore address new ways in which client companies can manage travel and information through a combination of applied technology and human expertise.

On the logistics front, ever-increasing competition from single-supplier internet travel sites forces providers constantly to prove their worth.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree