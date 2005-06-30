Business travel poll 2005: Travel management faces new tests

THE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT industry continues to be faced with growing challenges that are driving providers to enhance their offerings and expand their role in the marketplace. In 2005, an emphasis on speed and cost, and a misperception that basic online offerings can fill complex booking needs, are factors to be weighed up by companies looking to control travel spend. Travel management companies must therefore address new ways in which client companies can manage travel and information through a combination of applied technology and human expertise.

On the logistics front, ever-increasing competition from single-supplier internet travel sites forces providers constantly to prove their worth.