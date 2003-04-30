Gloria Macapagal Arroyo: Politics is the problem

Gloria Macapagal Arroyo,

president of the Philippines:

an uncertain legacy.

GLORIA MACAPAGAL ARROYO swept to power as the Philippines' president two years ago on a wave of middle-class protest against the corrupt incumbent Joseph Estrada. Many hoped her country would at last ditch the tag of Asia's under-achiever. But today the promises to stamp out corruption, substantially increase tax revenues, rein in the ballooning budget deficit, restructure and privatize the woefully inefficient public sector and make life a little more bearable for the desperately poor remain unfulfilled. Just what will Arroyo's administration's be known for other than a wasted opportunity?

Because of her government's inability to deliver the necessary changes, Arroyo announced at the end of December that she would not be seeking re-election.