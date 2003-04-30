Gloria Macapagal Arroyo: Politics is the problem
The president of the Philippines, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, speaks to Euromoney's Asia editor Chris Cockerill about the state of the economy, the battle against corruption and the future of the country after her term of office finishes.
Gloria Macapagal Arroyo,
GLORIA MACAPAGAL ARROYO swept to power as the Philippines' president two years ago on a wave of middle-class protest against the corrupt incumbent Joseph Estrada. Many hoped her country would at last ditch the tag of Asia's under-achiever. But today the promises to stamp out corruption, substantially increase tax revenues, rein in the ballooning budget deficit, restructure and privatize the woefully inefficient public sector and make life a little more bearable for the desperately poor remain unfulfilled. Just what will Arroyo's administration's be known for other than a wasted opportunity?
Because of her government's inability to deliver the necessary changes, Arroyo announced at the end of December that she would not be seeking re-election.