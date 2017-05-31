The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Fintech

PSD2+: A new era of opportunity

May 31, 2017
The EU’s revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) will be implemented in January 2018 and provide non-banks with free access to payment initiation from bank accounts, subject to account holder consent. PSD2 creates a new Request to Pay (RTP) capability that is of significant interest to merchants and to the fintechs providing them with payment services.

Tony McLaughlin

Managing Director in
Citi's Treasury and Trade Solutions team

Merchants are looking for frictionless electronic collections directly from bank accounts and wish to benefit from cost, fraud and chargeback reduction.

Fintechs seek open access to banking infrastructure on an even playing field and the removal of constraints in developing innovative financial solutions.

