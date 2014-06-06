The big bond squeeze

It was an unremarkable deal, from a well-known issuer in a busy period in the debt capital markets that didn’t even need an investor call to sell it, never mind a roadshow.

The €500 million 12-year, non-call seven, tier 2 deal from Danske Bank, the largest bank in Denmark, rated BBB by Standard & Poor’s and A- by Fitch, offered a coupon of just 2.75% and priced at a slight discount to yield 2.767%.