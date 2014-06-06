The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

The big bond squeeze

By Louise Bowman
June 06, 2014
Share

Any new debt issue offering a scrap of yield has met huge demand from investors in recent months. As money floods into fixed-income funds, asset managers cannot put it to work in illiquid secondary markets, leaving the primary market as their only liquidity window. Small investors complain of being unfairly squeezed out from new-issue allocations. Large investors grumble that all other buyers are inflating their orders. And the elephant in the room? Nervous banks sense that regulators are preparing to pounce on traditional allocation practices in debt capital markets.

It was an unremarkable deal, from a well-known issuer in a busy period in the debt capital markets that didn’t even need an investor call to sell it, never mind a roadshow.

The €500 million 12-year, non-call seven, tier 2 deal from Danske Bank, the largest bank in Denmark, rated BBB by Standard & Poor’s and A- by Fitch, offered a coupon of just 2.75% and priced at a slight discount to yield 2.767%. 

