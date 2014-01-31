Off the record

"I never thought for a minute I’d get more of an adrenalin rush from working in regulation than I did on a trading desk"

Does this mean regulation is the new sexy banking?

"Rosy scenarios are for politicians. As a banker, your first, last and best friend is paranoia"

An investment banker declines our invitation to give his best possible business outcome for the medium term

"The next banking crisis will be driven by social media. Someone will tweet that they can’t get their money out of a bank. Then another customer will. And it will spread like wildfire from there"

Whether you’re a banker, an investor or a regulator, you need to be up to speed with social media trends

"I continue to be a bull on India. But a bull in a very relative context"

One Asia based investment banker says that his view of the subcontinent is positive but not necessarily a resounding vote of confidence

"We certainly have fewer PhDs in darkened rooms dreaming up funky products"

A markets head gives an enlightened view of the staffing changes in a new regulatory environment

"The only way to spot alpha generation opportunities in these markets is to have the offering circular of each deal on your bedside table"

This credit manager may be very successful but needs to get out more

"I wouldn’t say it was a surprise, but it was a very positive non-expected fact"

A DCM banker cannot quite bring himself to say that the strong demand for Petrobras’s recent euro-denominated bond was a pleasant surprise