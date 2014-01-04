Off the Record

"What’s the future for dealer-to-client platforms? They’re going to go the same way as dealer chatrooms"

An investor sees a big shift coming in the secondary bond market, with trading moving onto all-to-all, exchange-like marketplaces

"Even if tapering accelerates in 2014 it will just mean that it is only the second most accommodative year of US monetary policy ever after this one"

An investor keeps concerns over tapering in perspective

"By what magnitude is QE-driven demand artificial? Maybe by 50bp to 100bp, but not by 300bp to 500bp. Maybe not even by 50bp"

A banker reckons that five years of central bank balance-sheet expansion and record low interest rates are, well, no biggie

"If you try to write about what is going on in Argentine agriculture, you will take up the whole magazine"

A banker gives fair warning – luckily this month’s feature on agribusiness focuses on Brazil

"We think [Venezuelan president] Mr Maduro is talking to [Argentine president] Mrs Kirchner and urging her to send the police to the farms to make them sell [their soya bean crops]"

Are farmers in Argentina, who don’t want to sell their crops ahead of an expected devaluation, about to get some gentle persuasion?

"So you are definitely, definitely, definitely not going to do any consulting work?"

It’s flattering that one agro consultancy thinks Euromoney’s first foray into Brazilian agriculture is going well enough to be potential competition