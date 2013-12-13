New mandate complicates Bank of England’s rate task

Ross Walker, Senior UK Economist at RBS

Key to the timing of interest rate rises will be unemployment since the Bank is highly unlikely to hike rates until the jobless rate falls below 7 per cent. That gave the Bank’s November Inflation Report added importance.

Not only did the report bring forward the Bank’s forecast of when unemployment would fall to 7 per cent, it also sharply increased the probability that this threshold might be reached earlier than its new Q3 2015 estimate.

But despite this surprisingly hawkish outlook, the Bank’s forecasts still look too pessimistic.

A faster decline in unemployment, alongside above-target inflation, will probably force an earlier response than the Bank have so far forecast. In reality, unemployment looks more likely to reach 7 per cent by around Q1 2015. That would open the door for a first rate rise in Q3 2015, or possibly even Q2 2015.

Even this may leave the start of the tightening cycle too late.

First, UK households remain highly leveraged despite progress in reducing the stock of debt relative to disposable income.

On average, households currently hold debt equivalent to 136 per cent of their disposable income. That is down from 163 per cent in 2008, but well short of the 115 per cent or so that represents a sustainable level.

A resurgence in the housing market on the back of continued record-low rates could once again fuel an unsustainable build up in debt.

Second, there is a risk that inflation will gallop further past the Bank’s 2 per cent target if the economy is not tethered by higher rates.

With the MPC forecasting faster growth (and on the assumption that interest rates remain at current levels) the risks are skewed towards inflation continuing to overshoot.

The Bank may succeed but its inflation record is patchy – missing the 2 per cent target for 57 out of 69 months since the start of 2008.

But does overshooting inflation matter?

The present situation is hardly a return to the chaos of the 1970s or the volatility of the 1980s. Financial markets currently seem to be giving the UK a ‘pass’ – perhaps acknowledging that a modest overshoot is a price worth paying to support demand and recognising the UK’s relative safe haven status.

It could start to matter if, for example, greater stability in the eurozone started to make risk-averse investors look afresh at the Continent. In that scenario, the UK runsthe risk that investors demand a higher premium to protect themselves against an inflation overshoot. Higher rates would have an inevitable impact on growth.

The bloated state of the UK’s debt stock is affordable only because of exceptionally low rates. It remains a significant vulnerability when 70 per cent of the UK’s GBP1.3 trillion mortgage loan book is tied to floating rates.

Under the Bank’s old remit, some members of the MPC might already have voted for rate rises at this relatively early stage in the recovery.

Minutes of the October meeting showed all nine members voted to hold rates. With a mandate more like the Fed’s than the ECB’s orthodox inflation-targeting regime – and with fewer hawks in their number – the committee’s dovish bias looks firmly set.

When interest rates do start to rise again – whether in 2015 or 2016 – it is relatively likely the committee will take an equally cautious approach to the pace at which stimulus is withdrawn.

The new policy of forward guidance seems less designed to clarify the Bank’s possible reaction to inflation and more about allowing dovish policy while maintaining some credibility as an inflation-fighting force.

The Bank is conscious that an excessively lax response to recovery would risk further inflation target overshoot. But it is likely to pay more heed to the danger that aggressive tightening could heap financial stress on Britain’s highly indebted households.

Fortunately, the fact that such a high proportion of mortgages are variable means that even modest changes in the bank rate should quickly feed through into higher mortgage rates. The MPC might not need to get aggressive to dampen consumer demand.

Rates will probably rise to around 3.5 per cent by early 2020 (for example, raising rates 0.25 per cent for six consecutive quarters then slowing to six quarter-point increases in four half-yearly steps).

There is a risk the Bank might have to raise rates more rapidly if, for example, inflation remained stubbornly high or the UK was sucked into a currency crisis.

Rates at around 5 per cent by 2020 would propel debt servicing costs to levels last seen in 2007, when housing repossessions ran at three times today’s rate.

It now seems that the greater macroeconomic risk is not the MPC tightening monetary policy too abruptly, but too gently – leading to a larger and more prolonged overshoot of inflation.

If interest rate rises did soon lead to a sharp increase in households struggling to service debts, the MPC’s most likely response would be to halt tightening, even with above-target inflation.

Alternatively, higher interest rates might sap activity and stubborn inflation erode spending power, but without triggering mass defaults, arrears and repossessions.

Either way the risks from British households’ failure to de-leverage appear to be increasing.

Disclaimer

This communication has been prepared by The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V., The Royal Bank of Scotland plc or an affiliated entity (‘RBS’). This material should be regarded as a marketing communication and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote the independence of research and may have been produced in conjunction with the RBS trading desks that trade as principal in the instruments mentioned herein.

This commentary is therefore not independent from the proprietary interests of RBS, which may conflict with your interests. Opinions expressed may differ from the opinions expressed by other divisions of RBS including our investment research department. This material includes references to securities and related derivatives that the firm’s trading desk may make a market in, and in which it is likely as principal to have a long or short position at any time, including possibly a position that was accumulated on the basis of this analysis material prior to its dissemination. Trading desks may also have or take positions inconsistent with this material. This material may have been made available to other clients of RBS before it has been made available to you and regulatory restrictions on RBS dealing in any financial instruments mentioned at any time before is distributed to you do not apply. This document has been prepared for information purposes only. This document has been prepared on the basis of publicly available information believed to be reliable but no representation, warranty or assurance of any kind, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and RBS and each of their respective affiliates disclaim all liability for any use you or any other party may make of the contents of this document. This document is current as of the indicated date and the contents of this document are subject to change without notice. RBS does not accept any obligation to any recipient to update or correct any such information.

Views expressed herein are not intended to be and should not be viewed as advice or as a recommendation. RBS makes no representation and gives no advice in respect of any tax, legal or accounting matters in any applicable jurisdiction. You should make your own independent evaluation of the relevance and adequacy of the information contained in this document and make such other investigations as you deem necessary, including obtaining independent financial advice, before participating in any transaction in respect of the securities referred to in this document. This document is not intended for distribution to, or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. The information contained herein is proprietary to RBS and is being provided to selected recipients and may not be given (in whole or in part) or otherwise distributed to any other third party without the prior written consent of RBS. RBS and its respective affiliates, connected companies, employees or clients may have an interest in financial instruments of the type described in this document and/or in related financial instruments. Such interest may include dealing in, trading, holding or acting as market-makers in such instruments and may include providing banking, credit and other financial services to any company or issuer of securities or financial instruments referred to herein. This marketing communication is intended for distribution only to major institutional investors as defined in Rule 15a-6(a)(2) of the U.S. Securities Act 1934 (excluding documents produced by our affiliates within the U.S.). Any U.S. recipient wanting further information or to effect any transaction related to this trade idea must contact RBS Securities Inc., 600 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT, USA. Telephone: +1 203 897 2700. In Singapore, this marketing communication is intended for distribution only to institutional investors (as defined in Section 4A(1) of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) of Singapore). In Hong Kong, this marketing communication is intended for distribution only to Professional Investors (as defined in Schedule 1 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong). Issuers mentioned in any material may be investment banking clients of RBS Securities Inc. and RBS Securities Inc. may have provided in the past, and may provide in the future, financing, advice, and securitization and underwriting services to these clients in connection with which it has received or will receive compensation. Accordingly, information included in or excluded from this material is not independent from the proprietary interests of RBS Securities, Inc., which may conflict with your interests. For further information relating to materials provided by RBS, please view our RBSMarketplace Terms and Conditions: RBSM Terms and Conditions

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc. Registered in Scotland No. 90312. Registered Office: 36 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2YB. The Royal Bank of Scotland plc is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V., established in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Registered with the Chamber of Commerce in The Netherlands, No. 33002587. Authorised by De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. and regulated by the Authority for the Financial Markets in The Netherlands.

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc is in certain jurisdictions an authorised agent of The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. and The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. is in certain jurisdictions an authorised agent of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc.

Copyright © 2013 The Royal Bank of Scotland plc. All rights reserved. This communication is for the use of intended recipients only and the contents may not be reproduced, redistributed, or copied in whole or in part for any purpose without The Royal Bank of Scotland plc’s prior express consent.

Copyright © 2013 RBS Securities Inc. All rights reserved. RBS Securities Inc. member FINRA (http://www. finra.org) / SIPC (http://www.sipc.org), is a subsidiary of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc. RBS is the marketing name for the securities business of RBS Securities Inc.