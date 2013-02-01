Off the record

"Euromoney is of course the exception here, but I really do get yanked-off with the UK press in particular banging on about the how dead the European IPO market is. It’s not. It’s alive. There are any number of perfectly good companies out there. You just can’t list rubbish"

An ECM banker laments the cynicism of the press and their blatant lack of understanding of the nuances around a successful listing

"Winning this deal away from the house banks was a bit special"

A senior investment banker offers a slightly cheeky response when asked about what was the most interesting aspect to one of Euromoney’s Deals of the year

"It is a complete and utter waste of time"

An infrastructure expert doesn’t mince his words on the EIB’s Europe 2020 project bond initiative

"In credit the similarities between now and 2007 are becoming worrying. When people are plunging into a Bank of Ireland CoCo because it offers 10% yield that is only going to end in tears"

A banker is yet to buy the Irish recovery story

"I don’t think that investors will pay too much attention to the rating agencies – they have seen that movie before"

A banker is not concerned about disruption in European high yield if Spain is downgraded to sub-investment grade