Off the record

"Tell them to start buying something, will you?"

A New York MBS specialist banker, after being informed by Euromoney that our next visit was to an investor

"This all begs the question of how much art you should have on your walls compared to your overall net worth"

A well-paid banker muses on the extent of his intensively curated collection. Aren’t we all asking the same thing?

"Building connections to new venues is like building more ramps on to and off the highway. What we actually need is a much bigger parking lot"

A dealer at a US firm doubts that more electronic trading venues are the answer to the bond market’s lack of liquidity

"Make no mistake, what they are attempting to do is completely unprecedented"

One banker doesn’t mince his words on the Verizon bond take-out

"Banks tell us that they are rewarding traders for turning over their books more efficiently. But if a bank trader has hit his budget six months into the year and knows he cannot earn any more money and can only lose, then it becomes economically irrational for him to continue trading"

A European asset manager sees new regulations to cap pay further draining liquidity from bond markets