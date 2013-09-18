The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Off the record

September 19, 2013
Share

"Tell them to start buying something, will you?"

A New York MBS specialist banker, after being informed by Euromoney that our next visit was to an investor

"This all begs the question of how much art you should have on your walls compared to your overall net worth"

A well-paid banker muses on the extent of his intensively curated collection. Aren’t we all asking the same thing?

"Building connections to new venues is like building more ramps on to and off the highway. What we actually need is a much bigger parking lot"

A dealer at a US firm doubts that more electronic trading venues are the answer to the bond market’s lack of liquidity

"Make no mistake, what they are attempting to do is completely unprecedented"

One banker doesn’t mince his words on the Verizon bond take-out

"Banks tell us that they are rewarding traders for turning over their books more efficiently. But if a bank trader has hit his budget six months into the year and knows he cannot earn any more money and can only lose, then it becomes economically irrational for him to continue trading"

A European asset manager sees new regulations to cap pay further draining liquidity from bond markets

Tags

Opinion Front EndOff the RecordSeptember 2013
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree