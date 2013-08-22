Renminbi bonds are a European gateway to China

Ingrid Hengster, RBS Country Head, Germany, Switzerland and Austria

Only a handful of European and US firms have launched renminbi-priced bonds for Chinese investors, put off by tight regulation, a shallow investor pool and easy funding in the West. However, taking the easy option out would be to ignore a clear strategic rationale for getting into China’s capital markets. First, the far bigger Asian marketplace means it makes sense to finance and fund projects in the currencies of that region and pool money there rather than repatriate it. The renminbi, as south east Asia's FX anchor and currency of its biggest economy, is an obvious first destination. Malaysia's burgeoning sukuk market and Indian rupee bonds are among several others that deserve closer attention from European corporates.

It is also smart business to diversify some of their funding base into renminbi. Record low yields might mean there has never been a better time to borrow on the European or US debt markets, but investor sentiment must turn at some point. When it does, the companies best placed to tap new sources of funding will be those with experience and a respected track record in alternative markets like Asia.

Visiting German companies in the region recently, the importance of brand image was obvious. Projecting a strong identity to local banks, regulators and local investors is just as important a task as marketing to consumers. European companies used to Western investors’ focus on credit ratings and quarterly earnings need to grasp that the equivalent roadshow in China would need to focus far more on the power of its brand and on long-term performance.

In addition, locally-denominated bonds are becoming a useful tool for companies such as carmakers. China’s newly acquisitive consumers have discovering credit as a way to pay for big ticket items and Asian subsidiaries of European companies need strong local currency cash-flow to finance that demand.

Since strict regulation over exchange controls snarls up transfers from the parent company, locally-denominated bonds offer a useful source of additional funding.

The renminbi-denominated international bond market remains a minnow relative to the economic clout of the wider Chinese economy. The renminbi may have become a far more international currency over the past three years but renminbi-denominated bonds – issued both inside and outside China – represented just 0.4 per cent of the global total last year. Individual bond issues also remains small – typically USD50 million to USD200 million in size.

More intense regulations are one reason why. The People’s Bank of China must approve every bond offer for example, even if that same company launched an issue months earlier. The regulator also retains the right to decide whether foreign firms can reinvest the funds back into China.

Greater foreign issuance in China will depend on the pace of further liberalisation of the foreign exchange rate market and the eventual removal of capital account restrictions by the country’s new leadership. If China is able to push through most of the ambitious reforms championed by Premier Li Keqiang, the renminbi could be a reserve currency and the world’s second largest in 15 years’ time. Even with more modest reforms, the renminbi should see it on a par with the Australian or Canadian dollar.

In the meantime, it might be tempting for European finance directors to view China’s capital markets as a distraction to their day job sourcing billions from the dollar and euro funding markets. However, doing that would risk putting those firms at a long-term disadvantage to more far-sighted foreign rivals. Pursuing even a small issue now will help firms to familiarise themselves with the regulatory environment, build a name and send an important signal of their commitment to the Chinese market.

Disclaimer

This communication has been prepared by The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V., The Royal Bank of Scotland plc or an affiliated entity (‘RBS’). This material should be regarded as a marketing communication and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote the independence of research and may have been produced in conjunction with the RBS trading desks that trade as principal in the instruments mentioned herein. This commentary is therefore not independent from the proprietary interests of RBS, which may conflict with your interests. Opinions expressed may differ from the opinions expressed by other divisions of RBS including our investment research department. This material includes references to securities and related derivatives that the firm’s trading desk may make a market in, and in which it is likely as principal to have a long or short position at any time, including possibly a position that was accumulated on the basis of this analysis material prior to its dissemination. Trading desks may also have or take positions inconsistent with this material. This material may have been made available to other clients of RBS before it has been made available to you and regulatory restrictions on RBS dealing in any financial instruments mentioned at any time before is distributed to you do not apply. This document has been prepared for information purposes only. This document has been prepared on the basis of publicly available information believed to be reliable but no representation, warranty or assurance of any kind, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and RBS and each of their respective affiliates disclaim all liability for any use you or any other party may make of the contents of this document. This document is current as of the indicated date and the contents of this document are subject to change without notice. RBS does not accept any obligation to any recipient to update or correct any such information. Views expressed herein are not intended to be and should not be viewed as advice or as a recommendation. RBS makes no representation and gives no advice in respect of any tax, legal or accounting matters in any applicable jurisdiction. You should make your own independent evaluation of the relevance and adequacy of the information contained in this document and make such other investigations as you deem necessary, including obtaining independent financial advice, before participating in any transaction in respect of the securities referred to in this document. This document is not intended for distribution to, or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. The information contained herein is proprietary to RBS and is being provided to selected recipients and may not be given (in whole or in part) or otherwise distributed to any other third party without the prior written consent of RBS. RBS and its respective affiliates, connected companies, employees or clients may have an interest in financial instruments of the type described in this document and/or in related financial instruments. Such interest may include dealing in, trading, holding or acting as market-makers in such instruments and may include providing banking, credit and other financial services to any company or issuer of securities or financial instruments referred to herein. This marketing communication is intended for distribution only to major institutional investors as defined in Rule 15a-6(a)(2) of the U.S. Securities Act 1934 (excluding documents produced by our affiliates within the U.S.). Any U.S. recipient wanting further information or to effect any transaction related to this trade idea must contact RBS Securities Inc., 600 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT, USA. Telephone: +1 203 897 2700. In Singapore, this marketing communication is intended for distribution only to institutional investors (as defined in Section 4A(1) of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap.289) of Singapore). In Hong Kong, this marketing communication is intended for distribution only to Professional Investors (as defined in Schedule 1 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong). Issuers mentioned in any material may be investment banking clients of RBS Securities Inc. and RBS Securities Inc. may have provided in the past, and may provide in the future, financing, advice, and securitization and underwriting services to these clients in connection with which it has received or will receive compensation. Accordingly, information included in or excluded from this material is not independent from the proprietary interests of RBS Securities, Inc., which may conflict with your interests. For further information relating to materials provided by RBS, please view our RBSMarketplace Terms and Conditions: RBSM Terms and Conditions.

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc. Registered in Scotland No. 90312. Registered Office: 36 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2YB. The Royal Bank of Scotland plc is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V., established in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Registered with the Chamber of Commerce in The Netherlands, No. 33002587. Authorised by De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. and regulated by the Authority for the Financial Markets in The Netherlands.

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc is in certain jurisdictions an authorised agent of The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. and The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. is in certain jurisdictions an authorised agent of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc.

Copyright © 2013 The Royal Bank of Scotland plc. All rights reserved. This communication is for the use of intended recipients only and the contents may not be reproduced, redistributed, or copied in whole or in part for any purpose without The Royal Bank of Scotland plc’s prior express consent.

Copyright © 2013 RBS Securities Inc. All rights reserved. RBS Securities Inc. member FINRA (http://www. finra.org) / SIPC (http://www.sipc.org), is a subsidiary of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc. RBS is the marketing name for the securities business of RBS Securities Inc.