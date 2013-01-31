Sell-side denial of a repeat of the 1994 market sell-off

In 1994, the combination of stronger than expected US payroll numbers, aggressive rate tightening by the Fed, and a 200 basis point back-up in bond yields put a break on the nascent equity bull market and caused a savage reversal of fortune in leveraged areas of the fixed-income markets.

Such a reversal caused havoc, bringing about the bankruptcy of California's Orange County, the tequila crisis that engulfed Mexico and an exceptionally close call for Goldman Sachs.

Scarily, the same could be expected to happen again, according to some sell-side analysts, should the global economy and corporate animal spirits revive sufficiently to cause a surprise uplift to US payroll numbers in the coming months, says numbers in excess of 300,000, potentially forcing the hand of the Fed to tighten monetary policy.

However, in a note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, analysts struck a sanguine tone:

“Interest rates are not seen as a big threat by the majority of clients. Very few expect a. the labor market to induce a big rise in yields, b. the Fed to allow yields to rise much above 2.5% and c. the economy or the debt situation in the US to permit a rise in yields to be large and permanent. Demographics and the regulatory background were also stated as reasons for low and stable rates. Inflation is possible, but unlikely. At a client dinner, no-one thought the 10-year Treasury yield would exceed 3% by year-end.”

Nevertheless, recent Fed minutes add fuel to the argument that QE might be halted by year-end. Here's the view from Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics: