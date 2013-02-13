The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Financial chart porn, courtesy of Deutsche Bank

By Sid Verma
February 13, 2013
Forget about global financial flows for a minute, think about stock. The global stock of bonds, loans and shares has almost doubled since 2000 to $209 trillion, according to Deutsche Bank.

Back by popular demand is Deutsche Bank's follow-up to its debut Mapping the World’s Financial Markets report. Cheer up. Things aren't as bad as they seem.

screen20shot202013-02-1320at2013.png

The sensible but disorderly wave of global deleveraging post-Lehman means global financial assets as a proportion of world GDP is, as of 2012, less than what it was a decade ago:

screen20shot202013-02-1320at2012.png


Forget about that multi-polar financial world for now:

screen20shot202013-02-1320at2012.png


Hard currency debt securities have grown in absolute terms but that has been dwarfed by domestic debt expansion, thanks to emerging markets:

screen20shot202013-02-1320at2012.png


To prove the point that emerging markets are big economically but small financially, take a look at how tiny their bond markets are in absolute terms (and often closed off to foreigners, as is the case with China):

screen20shot202013-02-1320at2013.png


Remember ABS:

screen20shot202013-02-1320at2013.png

America, $$ck yeah:

screen20shot202013-02-1320at2013.png


Call it what you will (global imbalances, mercantilism, currency wars or plain old accumulation):

screen20shot202013-02-1320at2013.png


The sugar daddies:

screen20shot202013-02-1320at2013.png


Download here.

Sid Verma
