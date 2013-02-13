Financial chart porn, courtesy of Deutsche Bank
Forget about global financial flows for a minute, think about stock. The global stock of bonds, loans and shares has almost doubled since 2000 to $209 trillion, according to Deutsche Bank.
Back by popular demand is Deutsche Bank's follow-up to its debut Mapping the World’s Financial Markets report. Cheer up. Things aren't as bad as they seem.
The sensible but disorderly wave of global deleveraging post-Lehman means global financial assets as a proportion of world GDP is, as of 2012, less than what it was a decade ago:
Forget about that multi-polar financial world for now:
Hard currency debt securities have grown in absolute terms but that has been dwarfed by domestic debt expansion, thanks to emerging markets:
To prove the point that emerging markets are big economically but small financially, take a look at how tiny their bond markets are in absolute terms (and often closed off to foreigners, as is the case with China):
Remember ABS:
America, $$ck yeah:
Call it what you will (global imbalances, mercantilism, currency wars or plain old accumulation):
The sugar daddies:
