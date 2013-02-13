Financial chart porn, courtesy of Deutsche Bank

Back by popular demand is Deutsche Bank's follow-up to its debut Mapping the World’s Financial Markets report. Cheer up. Things aren't as bad as they seem.

screen20shot202013-02-1320at2013.png

The sensible but disorderly wave of global deleveraging post-Lehman means global financial assets as a proportion of world GDP is, as of 2012, less than what it was a decade ago:

Forget about that multi-polar financial world for now:

Hard currency debt securities have grown in absolute terms but that has been dwarfed by domestic debt expansion, thanks to emerging markets:

To prove the point that emerging markets are big economically but small financially, take a look at how tiny their bond markets are in absolute terms (and often closed off to foreigners, as is the case with China):

Remember ABS:

America, $$ck yeah:

Call it what you will (global imbalances, mercantilism, currency wars or plain old accumulation):

The sugar daddies:

