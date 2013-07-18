Sponsored Content SEPA - The rough ride to more efficient payments July 19, 2013 Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy Link URLCopied! Print Video commentary by Tino Kam, SEPA product executive at RBS Read more about SEPAFor more RBS Insight content, click here Further reading Where there's gold for treasurers It's time to realise the SEPA opportunity Upwardly mobile: the payments landscape is changing fast Asian derivatives rebound but EMIR and Dodd-Frank cast long shadow I'd like to teach the world to pay in perfect harmony Supply chain finance comes of age Explosion of digital currencies such as Bitcoin creates regulatory headache Sky's the limit for cloud technology Join the dots digitally for better trade financing Sanctions battle creates compliance challenge for banks Cash-management conundrum for liquidity-rich treasurers EU financial transaction tax triggers ire of financial industry