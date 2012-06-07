Quotes of the month

"Investing for impact is the most important evolution in investing we have seen in our lifetime"

Patricia Farrar-Rivas of Veris Wealth Partners outlines the potential of a new form of philanthropy

"The broader trend of heavier top lines is becoming a concern. It is particularly painful for full service houses – we have a critical mass in sales and trading that has to be paid for"

Paul Young, head of European DCM at Citi, on the problems caused by growing numbers of bookrunners on bond deals

"We can say that we are not a bank, which is a good thing. Insurance companies, unlike banks, are not being forced to reinvent the business model"

Stephan Theissing, treasurer of Allianz, occupies a middle ground

"I didn’t want to lose any big deals in China. Not one. So we needed to change the culture"

In an exclusive interview, Henry Cai reveals the impetus he is trying to bring to Deutsche Bank’s business in Asia

"We would say that there is still some overcapacity in the German banking market; to the extent there is consolidation that reduces overcapacity, that has economic merits"

Andreas Dombret, a member of the Bundesbank’s executive board, gives as clear a statement as a central banker can