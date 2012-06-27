The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Standard Chartered - not great, but still better than European banks

By Nathan Collins
June 28, 2012
Share

Standard Chartered's results may have disappointed somewhat, but the bank can take solace in its outperforming of European peers.


Standard Chartered put out its interim management statement yesterday and, while almost any European bank would be overjoyed to post SC’s numbers, it didn’t quite meet expectations. Revenue growth slowed, casting doubts on whether the bank would be able to meet its targets for the year.

 

sc20performance.png


Nomura analysts aren’t convinced that SC can meet the targets set, but are keen to point out that the bank is still doing very well given the climate:



“We are modestly reducing our estimates with these figures and regard the full-year targets as demanding, without a recovering environment in the second half. Nevertheless, we would argue that this is not surprising and that very few companies, let alone banks, are without downgrade risk. In our view, the time when the shares needed upgrades to sustain them is long gone.”


While SC has stated that it is confident that it can meet its financial objectives for the year, Nomura thinks this would require a positive environment in the second half of the year that seems to be unlikely at this stage:



“The company has indicated it is ‘on course to deliver on its financial objectives’ for the full year. These include double-digit growth in EPS and revenue, with broadly flat operating leverage. On the call, management indicated it remained comfortable with full-year consensus PBT expectations of cUSD7.46bn. However, with a USD70m gain in the H1 figures and the UK bank levy (USD165m in 2011) to be charged in H2, this would imply underlying PBT would need to be virtually flat in H2 in a likely weaker operating environment and with higher investment spend. We regard this as optimistic and are moderating our expectations slightly by 2.8%."



The emerging markets-focused bank is a bellwether for the prospects of developing economies so the projected slowdown in its earnings underscores the risks on the global landscape. What's more, SC has found its share price lagging somewhat compared to Asian peers, possibly down to its eurozone exposure and impending financial regulation:


sc20share20chart.png

Tags

Banking BankingStandard Chartered
Share
Nathan Collins
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree