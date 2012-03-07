Quotes of the month

"I had a discussion with a very senior regulator recently who told me: ‘Look, I know we’ve gone too far too fast on some of this and that we’ve made some errors, but I’m afraid I don’t know how to stop this process.’ Now that’s quite scary"

A senior banker tells Euromoney the regulatory process is running out of control

"By pushing investors to buy government bonds the regulators are pouring gunpowder onto a powder keg and throwing lit matches at it. They are doing exactly the same as the rating agencies did with the SIVs: forcing everyone down the same route with the result that everyone is invested in the same way, raising the potential for an explosion that would leave few investors untouched"

Mark Hale, CIO at Prytania Group, warns against regulators’ bias towards government bonds

"It’s a highly competitive sector where you have to do everything right"

Chris Colpitts, head of technology coverage at Deutsche Bank, reveals the pressure on bankers to win internet-related mandates

"You expect more dynamism from emerging capital markets than we’re seeing in Turkey"

Ibrahim Turhan, the new head of Istanbul Borsasi, is on a mission to generate that dynamism

"This is probably the cleanest Nigeria’s banks have been in more than a decade"

Bolaji Balogun, of Chapel Hill Denham, sees a brighter future for the country’s banking sector

