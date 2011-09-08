Banks: Contagion threatens still-vulnerable banks

Bankers all claim to be shocked by investors’ inability to see just how much more robust the financial system is now than in the run-up to the Lehman bankruptcy when banks were over-leveraged and had used an excess of cheap short-term wholesale funding to fill their balance sheets chock-full of rotten mortgage-related assets that did not deserve the high credit ratings they had been assigned. That was then, bankers say, this is now and it is not a second Lehman moment. In the years since, banks have raised equity to improve their capital resources, sold off bad assets and built reserves against those they still hold.