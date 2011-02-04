Deals of the year 2010: MetLife’s acquisition of Alico

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.
At the end of a fraught weekend in September 2008, David Platter, managing director of Credit Suisse’s financial institutions group, walked out of the key meeting in which Barclays sealed its deal to buy Lehman. Leaning back to stare up at the Manhattan skyline, he noticed the AIG building. Every light, on every floor, was shining. What might be happening there? he wondered.
MetLife’s acquisition of Alico
Size:
$16.2 billion
Completion date:
November 1
Adviser to MetLife:
Credit Suisse
Adviser to Alico:
Goldman Sachs, Citigroup
Adviser to AIG:
Blackstone
Adviser to US Federal Reserve:
Morgan Stanley
In 2010, Platter would find himself again living through one of the key transactions in the aftermath of AIG’s bailout through which the US government sought to recover some of the billions expended to save the US insurance company and the financial system: the $16.2
Take out a complimentary trial
Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.