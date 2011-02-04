Deals of the year 2010: General Motors IPO

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.
The numbers show that global equity capital markets volume was down a modest 1% last year compared with 2009, with a strong showing in emerging markets balancing declines of 16% in US ECM and 35% in Europe, as developed-world corporates caught their breath after the balance sheet repair in 2009. But simple numbers don’t convey the wild extremes of 2010, an extraordinary year in the equity capital markets, dominated by an IPO market that was closed one moment and absorbing very big deals the next.