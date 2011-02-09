The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Mustier returns to investment banking

By Abigail Hofman
February 09, 2011
Share

Jean Pierre Mustier, the former head of Société Générale’s corporate and investment bank, will this week be appointed as head of UniCredit’s corporate and investment banking division, Euromoney has learnt. The position was previously held by Sergio Ermotti, who quit last autumn to join UBS. Mustier will report directly to UniCredit’s recently appointed chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni. Mustier joined Société Générale in 1987 from university and enjoyed an impressive career that saw him ultimately running the investment bank for five years. He was often spoken of as a successor to the group’s CEO, Daniel Bouton, but was caught up in the fall-out from the disastrous Kerviel trading fraud. In August 2009, Mustier resigned from Société Générale following charges brought by the French regulator, Autorité des Marchés Financiers, over allegations of insider trading. He was later cleared of all legal charges and is appealing an administrative fine imposed by the AMF.

In his new role at Italy’s largest bank, Mustier will be responsible for some 11,000 employees.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree