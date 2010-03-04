Inside Redrado’s battle for Argentina’s central bank

Redrado’s tenure

The creeping hand of the state

The end of the Redrado era: a timeline



When president Kirchner issued a decree in December requesting $6.6 billion of central bank reserves to pay outstanding debts, more than money was at stake. The bank’s very independence was under threat. Its governor, Martin Redrado, refused to play ball.



The ensuing stand-off between Argentina’s most powerful person and its most important financial official threatened to snowball into a full-blown constitutional crisis. Luckily it didn’t as Redrado managed to stave off the government’s attempts to grab the reserves, although at a cost to his own career.



In