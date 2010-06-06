Quotes of the Month

"It does not solve the fundamental fiscal problems, but it gives countries several years for swift action"

Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING Belgium, suggests that time travels slowly in European politics as he welcomes the EU bailout programme

"The votes were counted by a team of people from the Greek National Statistics office. Their initial reading showed that of the 164 people who voted, 328 voted ‘No’"

Gary Jenkins of Evolution Securities announces the results of his investor poll asking whether Greece will have to restructure its debt in the next five years

"It is implausible that a proprietary business model could be right 96% of the time"



Gary Cohn, president of Goldman Sachs, says the numbers prove that Goldman is a client-focused business

(see Investment banking: Flow leaders expect to protect their gains)

"It’s not inconceivable that there’s a solution that doesn’t involve catastrophe"

The strain of a month in the middle of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis drains the optimism from one DCM banker

(see It’s the debt, stupid)

"The real test will be if the people sitting across the table from you now are still here in a year’s time. There’s a buzz about the place, we all like what we’re doing, so I think we will be. But judge us on that, and judge us on the deals we do"

A new hire to Standard Chartered in Asia lays out the guidelines to success as the bank makes an aggressive push in the region’s capital markets (see Standard Chartered goes on the attack in Asia)