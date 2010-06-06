Off the record

"You don’t get it. No one can fly. What do you want me to do? Go over there and blow it away?"

An exasperated PR to a banker who was making increasingly desperate demands to get a flight during the volcanic ash cloud shutdown, including hiring a private jet, so that he could make a speaking engagement

Banker: "This crisis has been dominating the headlines in Germany for weeks, until today."

Euromoney: "What happened today?"

Banker: "Michael Ballack is out of the World Cup"

The German media gets its priorities straight as a summer of football and economic crisis looms

"Blimey, you did well to get that scoop. I didn’t even know about it until 24 hours later!"

An investment bank communications director sends Euromoney news of a spate of recent appointments. We were forced to point out we had published all of those details some two days earlier

"This was not ‘Field of Dreams’ finance, you know: ‘If you print it, they will come’... This deal took some selling"

A Hong Kong debt banker explains why it was difficult to hit a recent bond issue out of the park

"All investors are tarts. They will buy anything as long as the price is right"

A banker is not too worried about investor appetite for new-style hybrid tier 1 capital

"Greece has gone straight from the high-grade desk to the restructuring team. It’s passed us by"

One emerging markets debt banker jokes that Greece does not even qualify for his team’s coverage