Opinion

Off the record

June 07, 2010
"You don’t get it. No one can fly. What do you want me to do? Go over there and blow it away?"

An exasperated PR to a banker who was making increasingly desperate demands to get a flight during the volcanic ash cloud shutdown, including hiring a private jet, so that he could make a speaking engagement

Banker: "This crisis has been dominating the headlines in Germany for weeks, until today."

Euromoney: "What happened today?"

Banker: "Michael Ballack is out of the World Cup"

The German media gets its priorities straight as a summer of football and economic crisis looms

"Blimey, you did well to get that scoop. I didn’t even know about it until 24 hours later!"

An investment bank communications director sends Euromoney news of a spate of recent appointments. We were forced to point out we had published all of those details some two days earlier

"This was not ‘Field of Dreams’ finance, you know: ‘If you print it, they will come’... This deal took some selling"

A Hong Kong debt banker explains why it was difficult to hit a recent bond issue out of the park

"All investors are tarts. They will buy anything as long as the price is right"

A banker is not too worried about investor appetite for new-style hybrid tier 1 capital

"Greece has gone straight from the high-grade desk to the restructuring team. It’s passed us by"

One emerging markets debt banker jokes that Greece does not even qualify for his team’s coverage

June 2010
