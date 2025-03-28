China’s best boutique wealth manager 2025: Changxin Henghui Family Office

Changxin Henghui Family Office wins the award for China’s best boutique wealth manager thanks its continuous innovation and deep commitment to the field of wealth management.

As of the end of 2024, the company served more than 240 ultra-high net-worth clients plus around a dozen institutional clients, overseeing around Rmb14 billion ($1.93 billion) in total assets under management.

The company is also an active and innovative player in the trust space. Through in-depth collaboration with various trust companies, it maintained 33 active trust businesses, with a total collective value of Rmb651 million at the end of 2024, up 43.6% year on year.

Tian Ning

Changxin Henghui further enhanced its family trust service system in 2024, offering various forms such as family service trusts, family trusts, will trusts and insurance trusts. The company also upgraded its family office structure. The ‘smart mini family office’ platform enables flexible trustee changes within specific family trusts to meet client needs.

