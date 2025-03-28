China’s best fund house in wealth management 2025: Harvest Wealth

In 2024, Harvest Wealth continued to achieve steady growth, remaining committed to delivering high-quality wealth management services to high net-worth clients.

Harvest Wealth introduced a range of wealth management solutions in 2024, emphasising the expansion of interest-bearing asset categories and tools. By providing clients with interest-bearing solutions based on cash flow planning, the company not only helped clients preserve and grow their wealth but also ensured secure profit realisation through scientifically designed strategies, delivering sustainable cash flow support.

Photo: Pixabay

To meet the diverse needs of its clients, Harvest Wealth enhanced its tool-based strategies, launching various combination products. These include the regular profit series portfolio for short-term financial management and a macro portfolio for global asset allocation, providing robust account configuration support for clients with specific needs or active management capabilities.

Harvest Wealth is actively embracing the digital transformation of financial services, increasing its investment in technology. This includes the development of a mobile app, WeChat service account and WeChat mini program, which offer clients convenient access to account opening, transactions, asset inquiries, account reports and live broadcasts.