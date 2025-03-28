China’s best wealth manager for HNW 2025: Heritvest

Heritvest’s industry-leading services and its innovative spirit, make the wealth manager the standout provider of high net-worth services in China. The firm provides a full-service offering that caters to high net-worth clients. It focuses on four core areas: risk management, identity planning, overseas settlement and quality of life.

In 2024, Heritvest integrated its medical, health-management and biotechnology research resources to create a universal onshore/offshore medical and health service network. It also offers comprehensive health management services that span the customer’s entire lifecycle, all the way from simple medical help to palliative care.

Illustration: Pixabay

Heritvest helps customers broaden their global perspectives and connect with peers through high-end study visits and corporate tours. In 2024, it organised over 30 overseas high-end study events, taking clients to the US, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore and Japan to learn about the innovative practices of leading global corporates.

Over the course of the year Heritvest also hosted 18 offline corporate visits, engaging over 500 entrepreneurs and providing clients with opportunities for field visits and in-depth exchanges.

