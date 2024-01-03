Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
The Euromoney China Wealth Management Awards


Recognising Excellence in China's Wealth Management Industry
For over seven years Asiamoney has researched and recognised the best wealth management companies in China. In their 8th year and now published under Euromoney, the China Wealth Management Awards recognise and celebrate leaders in the industry.

ABOUT THE AWARDS
Independent wealth management firms have sprung up in China in recent years to serve the fast-expanding wealthy population. While this nascent industry is still growing, a small number of players have stood out in serving clients with a wide array of product offerings and a track record of generating steady investment returns. Euromoney profiles the leaders in an increasingly competitive field.

53072731968_e10ebb1a2a_c.jpg
53072419284_5eac96ca63_c.jpg
53072732343_d46e407409_c.jpg
