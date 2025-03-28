China’s best for wealth succession 2025: Heritvest

Heritvest offers comprehensive and multi-level wealth inheritance services for high net-worth clients through customised solutions and in-depth customer support.

The firm focuses on asset allocation solutions and family trusts, working to flexibly integrate financial and legal tools such as insurance and wills. This approach works to ensure the orderly and pragmatic transmission of wealth from one generation to the next.

Heritvest provides extensive inheritance planning services to business-owning families, including guidance on corporate listings, mergers and acquisitions, management consulting and digital transformation services. These offerings meet the needs of ultra-high net-worth individuals seeking stable development and transformation for their enterprises.

Photo: Pixabay

The wealth manager places a strong emphasis on next gen education, offering international education resources and training programmes to help younger clients develop all-round financial and corporate skills.

In July 2024, the firm launched a summer study programme in Japan, focusing on digital learning skills that help the next generation to understand cutting-edge AI trends and practices.