China’s best for family-office services 2025: Deyu Family Office

Deyu Family Office continues to develop its range of private wealth management services. The firm serves two types of customer: families with at least Rmb2 billion ($275 million) in personal assets and ultra-wealthy clients with at least Rmb100 million in assets.

In 2024, Deyu Family Office provided comprehensive financial planning and asset allocation services to nearly 100 clients, with services spanning equity investments, domestic and overseas securities products, municipal bonds and fixed income products.

Zhang Yong

It offers domestic and international tax consulting services, as well as overseas equity structure consulting. This helps clients optimise tax and achieve asset protection and inheritance goals. The company leveraged the expertise of its Hong Kong and New York offices to provide identity planning, global asset allocation, overseas trusts and other services to dozens of clients.

“Our forward-looking asset allocation strategies has achieved steady value growth across cycles, while our collaboration with the family charity fund has created a closed loop of philanthropic capital,” the firm’s founder and chair, Zhang Yong, tells Euromoney.