China’s wealth management firm of the year 2025: Noah Holdings

In 2024, Noah Holdings achieved steady growth and multiple breakthroughs, leveraging its professional asset management capabilities, global presence and innovative service model to further consolidate its leading position in the wealth management industry.

As of September 30, 2024, Noah managed Rmb150.1 billion ($20.65 billion) in assets via Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management. In the first nine months of 2024, Noah Holdings distributed Rmb47.6 billion in investment products, encompassing private equity, private securities public funds and other types denominated in renminbi, US dollars and other currencies.

Noah’s network spans major cities in China as well as, among others, Hong Kong, New York, Singapore and Los Angeles. As of September 30, 2024, its wealth management business had over 460,000 registered customers.

In October 2024, it upgraded its brand image and launched three global brands: Ark, Olive, and Glory. Ark focuses on global asset allocation services; Olive provides professional services for alternative asset investment; and Glory offers one-stop family wealth inheritance solutions, encompassing services such as global insurance, identity planning, trusts and children's education.

