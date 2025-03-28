China’s best wealth manager for digital solutions 2025: CICC Wealth Management

CICC Wealth Management continues to invest heavily in financial technology and in improving its digital ecosystem.

In 2024, it continued to advance its strategy by upgrading the digital platform, refreshing its user experience and introducing new features such as smart investment advisers and personalised recommendations.

On the investment adviser front, the firm’s E-Space offering created a personal trading exhibition area, integrating a trading account diagnosis function to equip investment advisers with intelligent tools that encourage clients to engage in innovative trading opportunities.

Its buy-side investment advisory platform, Ritas, launched innovative product services, including an account diagnosis service. These enhancements support investment advisers in delivering more professional, diversified and personalised asset allocation services to clients.

CICC Wealth Management built dedicated areas for global allocations to exchange-traded funds and the qualified domestic institutional investor scheme. It also added functions for cross-border wealth management and mutual recognition funds, enabling clients to capitalise on global asset allocation opportunities.

