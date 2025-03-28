China’s best wealth manager for digital solutions 2025: CICC Wealth Management

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
China Wealth Management Awards

China’s best wealth manager for digital solutions 2025: CICC Wealth Management

March 28, 2025

Full Results

ChinaWealthMan-logo-2025_Colour-600.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney

CICC Wealth Management continues to invest heavily in financial technology and in improving its digital ecosystem.

In 2024, it continued to advance its strategy by upgrading the digital platform, refreshing its user experience and introducing new features such as smart investment advisers and personalised recommendations.

On the investment adviser front, the firm’s E-Space offering created a personal trading exhibition area, integrating a trading account diagnosis function to equip investment advisers with intelligent tools that encourage clients to engage in innovative trading opportunities.

Its buy-side investment advisory platform, Ritas, launched innovative product services, including an account diagnosis service. These enhancements support investment advisers in delivering more professional, diversified and personalised asset allocation services to clients.

Qian-Lei-CICC-Wealth-Management-960.jpg
Qian Lei

CICC Wealth Management built dedicated areas for global allocations to exchange-traded funds and the qualified domestic institutional investor scheme. It also added functions for cross-border wealth management and mutual recognition funds, enabling clients to capitalise on global asset allocation opportunities.

“We

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsChina WM awardsChina WM domestic
Gift this article