China’s best securities house in wealth management 2025: CICC Wealth Management

CICC Wealth Management continued to strengthen its leading position in the industry in 2024, achieving steady growth through its innovative business model and deep understanding of customer needs.

Backed by CICC's robust product research capabilities, the company connects with a wide range of big-ticket asset managers, providing customers with cutting-edge products that span all asset classes. This is achieved through a rigorous research, evaluation and screening system, to meet diverse customer needs in areas such as short-term wealth management, fixed income, equity products and alternative investments.

Despite the turbulence and uncertainty in the global economy last year, CICC Wealth Management continued to expand its revenues and grow its client base. As of the end of December 2024, the company served 47,000 international clients, up 7% year on year, with overseas client assets under management totalling HK$116.7 billion ($15 billion).

“By prioritising customer needs, we have transformed our service model from traditional product sales to comprehensive lifecycle advisory services,” says Wang Jianli, president of CICC Wealth Management.