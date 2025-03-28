China’s best wealth manager for overseas 2025: Noah Holdings

Noah Holdings once again demonstrated exceptional professional capabilities and a robust global presence in overseas asset management.

In the third quarter of 2024, Noah's overseas net income hit Rmb377 million ($51.9 million), up 29% year on year. The number of overseas registered customers rose to 17,287, up 21% year on year. Sales of overseas investment products hit Rmb7.8 billion, up 11.4%, with sales of overseas public fund products rising by 76.7%.

Noah continues to expand its overseas team. As of the end of September 2024, its global team of professional financial advisers had grown to 146. Last year, Noah Holdings expanded its team and office in Hong Kong, underscoring its commitment to meeting clients' asset allocation needs in the international market.

Since establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore in 2018 and obtaining key licenses, Noah has rolled out a wide range of financial services. Its Japan branch serves existing clients while also targeting potential customers.