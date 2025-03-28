China’s best trust firm in wealth management 2025: Minmetals International Trust

China Wealth Management Awards

March 28, 2025

China’s trust industry faces numerous challenges, including rising market competition and generational shifts in the economic environment. Yet Minmetals International Trust continues to build out its offering to clients swiftly and seamlessly; it is the standout winner of this award in 2025.

In the current wave of transformation in the trust industry, Minmetals International Trust has successfully shifted from a traditional business model to a path of high-quality, sustainable development. The company strengthened its investment research and active management capabilities while also optimising product lines.

Key transformation initiatives yielded impressive results, positioning it at the forefront of the industry. The company has pioneered innovative services, including equity-based family trusts, art trusts, pension trusts and foreign beneficiary trusts. Equity-based trusts achieved a key milestone in 2024, securing the second-highest proportion of stock family trusts onshore.

Minmetals’ family office team continued to deepen its focus on pension trusts and age care services in 2024.

